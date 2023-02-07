Women’s Affairs Ministers Will Examine Actions Planned for Implementing Buenos Aires Commitment

Mar?a-Noel Vaeza

Ministers of Women’s Affairs and senior authorities from mechanisms for women’s advancement in the region will meet virtually on February 8-9 to examine the actions planned for the implementation of the Buenos Aires Commitment, approved at the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, which was held on November 7-11, 2022 in Argentina.

At this gathering, a special regional consultation session prior to the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is scheduled to take place, the priority theme of which will be “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

The 64th Meeting of the Presiding Officers of the Regional Conference on Women is organized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), as the Conference’s Secretariat, in coordination with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women). Currently, the Government of Argentina, through the Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity of Argentina, is chairing the Presiding Officers of the Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The meeting will be inaugurated on Wednesday, February 8 at 11 a.m. local time in Chile (GMT-3) by Jos? Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, ECLAC’s Executive Secretary; Mar?a-Noel Vaeza, Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean of UN Women; Ayel?n Mazzina, Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity of Argentina; and Mar?a del Carmen Squeff, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations and Vice-Chair designate of the Latin American and Caribbean States Group on the Bureau for the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67).

In the framework of the special regional consultation session prior to the CSW67, a reference document entitled Gender equality and women’s and girls’ autonomy in the digital era: contributions of education and digital transformation in Latin America and the Caribbean – prepared by ECLAC, UN Women, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) – will be presented by Ana G?ezmes, Director of ECLAC’s Division for Gender Affairs, and Cecilia Alemany, UN Women’s Deputy Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean and ad interim Representative in Argentina.

The Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, a subsidiary body of ECLAC, is the main intergovernmental forum on women’s rights and gender equality in the region.

In November 2022, in the framework of the XV Regional Conference, the region’s countries committed themselves to moving towards a new development pattern: the care society.

The representatives at this gathering recognized “care as a right to provide and receive care and to exercise self-care based on the principles of equality, universality and social and gender co-responsibility, and therefore, as a responsibility that must be shared by people of all sectors of society, families, communities, businesses and the State.”