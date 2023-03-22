Venezuelan teen to reappear in Trinidad court on murder charge

A 15-year-old Venezuelan teenager will reappear in a Children’s Court on April 14, after he had been charged with murdering a 41-year old man earlier this month.

Police said that the teenager, whose name cannot be disclosed because of his age, appeared in the Children Court last weekend, charged with the murder of Anil Alladin, who was allegedly stabbed to death during an altercation at his home in Fyzabad, south of here on March 5.

“The teen appeared before Master Cielto Jones, on Friday 17th March, 2023, to answer to the charge. The matter was adjourned to April 14th, 2023,” the statement said.

It said that the suspect was arrested three days after the incident and formally charged on March 16.

Trinidad and Tobago has a high number of Venezuelan nationals, several of whom are illegal, who have fled to the oil-rich twin island republic following the political situation in the South American country where opposition parties are seeking to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office.