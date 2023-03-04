PwC in the Caribbean donates US$60,000 to earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria

PwC firms in the Caribbean have donated US$60,000 to help victims of last month’s earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria. Through the PwC Global Office for Humanitarian Affairs and local NGO partners, the donation will be directed to enable rebuilding efforts in Turkey and Syria.

The funds were raised through personal donations made by staff and partners of PwC firms in The Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, East Caribbean, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Frazer Lindsay, CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers Caribbean Region Ltd, commented: “As we have done in the past with devastating world events, we wanted to show our care and support to those impacted. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to our people across the Caribbean region for stepping up and giving so generously. Their actions are a true testament to our values.”

In addition to the amounts donated independently by our people, in total, the PwC network is providing approximately US$1 million in much needed humanitarian assistance.