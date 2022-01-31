Dianna Blake-Bennett takes the helm at Jamaica Teas | CBR

Dianna Blake Bennett has been appointed as the head of Jamaican Teas’ manufacturing operation.

Jamaican Teas Limited has announced the appointment of former Salada Foods boss, Dianna Blake-Bennett, as CEO of its manufacturing division.

In her new capacity Blake-Bennett will have responsibility for all aspects of the company’s manufacturing business. Her appointment is effective November 15, 2021.

A history of performance

An experienced and results-oriented management professional, she is the first female general manager of Salada Foods Jamaica Limited, one of the oldest manufacturing companies in Jamaica. Under her leadership, profit at Salada Foods more than doubled from JM$68 million to JM$141 million within three years while revenue grew by 30 per cent during the period to over US$1 billion.

Under Diana Blake-Bennett's leadership, profit at Salada Foods more than doubled from JM$68 million to JM$141 million within three years while revenue grew by 30 per cent during the period to over US$1 billion.

Prior to her role at Salada Foods Jamaica, Blake-Bennett was a career marketer with extensive knowledge of fast-moving consumer goods with more than 20 years’ experience in this area. She has held chief marketing positions at Restaurant Associates Limited, franchisee for Burger King & Popeyes; Jamaica Cooperative Credit Union League; and Industrial Chemical Company

Overseeing expansion

Blake-Bennett’s appointment comes as Jamaican Teas reports that it has received the go-ahead to start its JM$150-million expansion of its factory at 2E Bell Road in Kingston. The expansion will see the factory space increasing by 50 per cent to 34,000 square feet. Construction is slated to start next year.

In addition to factory space expansion, Jamaica Teas announced plans to relocate the manufacturing division of its soup and spices activities from its Bell Road factory complex to a new location in the Richmond Park area of St Andrew. This relocation is set to take place next year.

In the meantime, Jamaica Teas is embarking on an aggressive product development programme as the management seeks to grow the business whilst increasing revenue. Managing Director John Mahfood told Sunday Finance that come 2022, several new products and designs will be launched to supplement the business.