Coast Guard repatriates 311 people to Haiti

Coast Guard Cutters Tampa and Vigilant’s crews repatriated 311 Haitians to Haiti, Monday, following an interdiction 30 miles northeast of Caibarien, Cuba.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew spotted a suspicious vessel, Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., and alerted the nearest Coast Guard cutter.

Coast Guard Cutters James, Tampa, Isaac Mayo and Vigilant arrived on scene and their crews rescued 311 men, women and children from the unsafe vessel.

The vessel sank with no pollution concerns.

The people were reported to be in good condition.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews continue to patrol the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona passages,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, Coast Guard District Seven. “Our crews our doing their very best to stop people from illegally entering the U.S. and to discourage people from risking their lives by taking to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,117 Haitian migrants compared to:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.